Not acceptable: Andrew Robertson on Liverpool's 'embarrassing' defeat against Aston Villa

Liverpool [UK], October 5 (ANI): Liverpool's Andrew Robertson has admitted that the club's 7-2 defeat against Aston Villa in the Premier League was "embarrassing" and his team will have to make sure that this "does not happen again".

"We were 4-1 down in the first half and this Liverpool side believes that we could have come back - of course, we did. The manager's message at half-time was clear and that was, 'Go and win the second half and if it's enough that's fine, and if not we will deal with it.' But the fact we then go out and concede as many goals in the second half as well, that scoreline becomes embarrassing when you play for this club, it's not acceptable and that's something we all have to deal with," the club's official website quoted Robertson as saying.

"But we are a tight group. We are a group that gets on very well and we are a whole club that gets on very well and it's time now that we make sure that this performance doesn't happen again. Forget about the result, because they took every chance, but the performance simply wasn't good enough and we need to make sure that doesn't happen again," he added.



Liverpool's 100 percent winning start to the season was brought to an end after they suffered a humiliating defeat at Villa Park on Sunday.

During the match, Mohamed Salah scored both the goals for Liverpool. Whereas, Ollie Watkins, John McGinn, Ross Barkley, and Jack Grealish netted for Aston Villa.

While Watkins registered a hat-trick, Grealish scored twice.

Robertson further stated: "They took pretty much every chance they've had and all credit goes to Aston Villa, unfortunately. They were better than us. Every competition on the pitch they won and when that happens you're never going to win a game of football. That result as a Liverpool player is embarrassing."

As a result of this defeat, Liverpool has slipped to the fifth position in the Premier League 2020-21 standings. The club will next take on Everton on Saturday, October 17. (ANI)

