Not autograph, not jersey: fan asks Sunil Chhetri for Netflix password

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): While most football fans generally wish for their favourite player's autograph, boots, or jersey, a fan on Saturday ended up asking Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri his Netflix account password.

The fan asked Chhetri for his Netflix credentials and even suggested him to change the password after the ongoing nationwide lockdown is over.

"Chhetri Bhai, Give me the USER ID and password of Netflix. Lockdown ke baad change kar lena password," a fan messaged Chhetri on Facebook.

The 35-year-old footballer in a witty manner said he was really thinking to consider the demand since the user had his priorities sorted.



Chhetri is India's all-time top scorer and the second-highest in the list of active international scorers in world football.

For his brilliant performances, he was awarded 'Hero of the League' title in the 2017-18 Indian Super League and was also adjudged the 'AIFF Player of the Year' for the year 2017. (ANI)

