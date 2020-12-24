Not easy to control 90 minutes, but we did it: Matic after win over Everton

Liverpool [UK], December 24 (ANI): After a victory over Everton, Manchester United's Nemanja Matic said he is very happy with the team's performance as it is not easy to control 90 minutes but they still managed to do it. Manchester United secured a 2-0 win against Everton to book a place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

"I'm very happy with our performance. I think that everyone who supports Manchester United is happy, because to come here to Goodison Park, it's not easy to control 90 minutes, and I think we did it tonight," the club's official website quoted Matic as saying.

"It was everything about us. We didn't allow them to create a lot of chances. So I think that we absolutely deserve to be in the semi-finals, and with some fantastic football also. We scored two goals, we created a lot of chances. I'm happy with everything that we saw in our team," he added.



Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial netted one goal each in the second half to fire Manchester United to the semis.

Matic admitted that it was frustrating that his side failed to take a lead in the first half despite having a lot of chances. But the player is happy to have achieved the end-goal which was progressing to the semi-finals.

"Was it frustrating we hadn't scored before half-time? Yes, especially after the first 10-15 minutes. We had a lot of chances. We hit the post, some the keeper saved, but that's football. Sometimes you score, sometimes not, but the most important thing was that we kept that level of football for 90 minutes," he said.

"We controlled the game and, at the end, the most important thing is [that we are in the] semi-finals. Tonight everyone did a great job. I'm happy with everyone who played tonight. Let's keep this momentum and this level of football," Matic added. (ANI)

