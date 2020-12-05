Not having five subs per game in PL might cost Southgate next year: Klopp

Liverpool [UK], December 5 (ANI): Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said that England manager Gareth Southgate may lose out some of his important players due to injuries if the Premier League doesn't change its rules to allow five substitutes to every club per game.

Klopp has been one of the most vocal advocates for allowing five substitutes per game to combat the hectic scheduling of the Premier League.

Now, the Liverpool boss has said that England manager Southgate will suffer in the next year's Euro Cup if Premier League does not change its rules.



"I'm sure we will discuss it early again, because of the influence of three subs. Now pretty much all teams have to play every three days, it will be massive for everybody from now on and every team will feel the difference. Next summer it will be a problem for Gareth Southgate," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"All of the players Gareth wants to pick play [European] football most of them, pretty much all. Most of them are playing three times a week, to do that from February, on again, and play three times a week all the time. Gareth will get what we give him if we stick with three subs," he added.

Liverpool have suffered quite a few injuries this season and in some matches, the side have struggled to get their best XI on the park.

Liverpool is on the second-longest unbeaten home run in Premier League (64 games). The side are currently at the second spot with 21 points from 10 matches.

The Reds will next take on Wolves on Sunday in the Premier League 2020-21 season. (ANI)

