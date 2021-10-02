Not shy of admitting that Chelsea expect more out of Havertz, says coach Tuchel

London [UK], October 2 (ANI): Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has said that he is not shy of admitting that his side expects more out of Kai Havertz.

Tuchel also admitted that the Blues have been struggling under the weight of expectations.

"The goal in the Champions League final of course helped and he came back and showed that in training. He showed a different attitude, a mature way of training, a mature way of using his body. I'm not shy of saying that we expected to see more of this in the games," Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying.



"At the same time, it is important that I feel the whole team is stuck a little bit in expectations. I don't know why. Maybe it's because of our success. Maybe it's the expectations that come with success. It's very important and necessary that we brush it off our shoulders and that we focus and live right here, right now," he added.

Further talking about his expectations from Havertz, Tuchel said: "We want more from Kai, more from what he can deliver because he is full of talent. Nobody is angry with him. But once you play for Chelsea we want to have the best out of you."

Chelsea is in the third spot currently in the Premier League 2021-22 standings with 13 points from six games.

The Blues will next square off against Southampton later today. (ANI)

