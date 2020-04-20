Not the easiest life right now: Josh Eppiah amid coronavirus pandemic

Leicester [UK], April 20 (ANI): Leicester City's Development Squad striker Josh Eppiah said although he is doing well, it is not the easiest life right now because of no football amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've been good. It's not the easiest life right now because football's not on, but I've been keeping well," the club's official website quoted Eppiah as saying.

"I'm trying to keep into my schedule, my routine and get a couple of exercises a day in. Other than that, I've just been trying to keep myself busy really," he added.

The coronavirus pandemic made a massive hit on sports all across the globe. Premier League has already announced that the 2019-20 season will only return 'when it is safe and appropriate to do so.'

Eppiah said he is used to seeing players every single day but is now feeling like a big part of his life is missing.

"You're so used to having your friends there every single day at football, at work. When you aren't seeing them for a couple of weeks you're thinking: 'Wow, it's actually different'," he said.

"It's actually a big part of your life that's missing. I think it is difficult and obviously you start to miss people a lot and just the banter that you have at football," Eppiah added. (ANI)

