Not the luckiest period of our lives: Klopp as Liverpool's winless run in PL continues

Liverpool [UK], January 22 (ANI): As Liverpool's poor run in the Premier League continued with a defeat against Burnley, manager Jurgen Klopp said it is "not the luckiest period of our lives".

Liverpool's long unbeaten home run in the Premier League came to an end after they lost 1-0 to Burnley here on Friday. It was the club's first loss at Anfield in the league since April 2017, ending the club-record unbeaten streak at 68.

"No, it is not the luckiest period of our lives, for sure not. But I think it would be a bit cheap to put it all on that; that we have not enough luck or in a specific moment. I think our problem is the decision-making in the moment and decisions are based on information I give obviously and the mood you are in, so how confident you are to do it in really small spaces and stuff like this," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"That's why I said what I said. That's the reason why we didn't score in these moments. It is not cool to mention it now but we won games with lesser possession against Burnley, with lesser chances against Burnley and we won them. Tonight we didn't win because we didn't score in the situations," he added.



Ashley Barnes' 83rd-minute penalty proved decisive in the match and it allowed Burnley to snatch all three points from the game.

"This was Liverpool's first defeat in 68 #PL matches at Anfield (W55 D13) since April 2017, three years and 273 days ago. It was the second-longest unbeaten home run in English top-flight history, after Chelsea's 86 games ending in October 2008," Premier League tweeted.

With this, Liverpool's winless run in Premier League was extended to five. The defeat leaves Liverpool fourth in the Premier League standings with 34 points, six points behind table-toppers Manchester United.

Klopp said the team can play "much better football", adding that the confidence is not at the highest level.

"We can do more with this group, we can play much better football, that is my concern. That is what I am thinking about. The confidence is not on the highest level, I think that is so obvious that I don't have to mention it - you can see it in specific moments. It is like 90 per cent of all what the boys did all of the time is still there, but the decisive 10 per cent in the moment is missing. So, now we have to work on this decisive 10 per cent. That's how it is - we always work on them, but now we have to dig a little bit deeper to get them back," he said. (ANI)

