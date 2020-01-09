Not the right time: Mbappe on transfer rumours

Leeds [UK], Jan 9 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe avoided the transfer rumours and said "it is not the right time" to talk about it.

"I am ready to play football first. Because we are in January. We start the final sprint, where we can compete for trophies. I think it's not the right time to make some waves," Goal.com quoted Mbappe as saying.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid, where head coach and fellow Frenchman Zinedine Zidane has made no secret of his admiration for the 21-year-old star.

"The club are calm, serene, everyone is walking in the same direction so talking about external things of the pitch would not be realistic or good," Mbappe said.

Previously PSG sporting director Leonardo revealed that talks over a new contract are progressing, with Mbappe's current deal running through to the end of the 2021-22 season.

PSG on Wednesday (local time) trounced Saint-Etienne 6-1 in the Coupe de la Ligue quarter-final clash where Mbappe scored a goal. PSG will now play against Monaco in the Ligue 1 on January 13. (ANI)

