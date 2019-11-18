Sunil Chhetri (Photo/Indian Football Team Twitter)
Sunil Chhetri (Photo/Indian Football Team Twitter)

Not thinking about revenge, only points matter: Sunil Chhetri ahead of Oman clash

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:25 IST

Muscat [Oman], Nov 18 (ANI): Ahead of India's clash against Oman in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Sunil Chhetri has said the team is not thinking about revenge and their only focus is to get the three points.
"We won't think about revenge or anything closer to that, absolutely not. At the end of the day, the points matter. It's not a derby as they are not our neighbours," All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Chhetri as saying.
"These are the qualifiers and we have only one thing in our mind, that is, to go out and give everything that we have and take the result. I mean the important point is to go and play well, especially in the away matches," he added.
India lost the first-leg match against Oman 1-2 in Guwahati. They have three points in their four matches and sits at the fourth spot in Group E. Blue Tigers have lost one match and played three draw games in their qualifying campaign so far.
However, Adil Khan, defender, on being asked whether these stats will put India under pressure before they hit the ground, felt otherwise.
"Yes, numbers say that they (Oman) are favourites but it all will start from scratch tomorrow. Their attackers can do anything on a given day and we have to be on our toes throughout," said Adil.
Custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu picked that staying unbeaten on the road is the priority now and Oman is going to be a difficult opponent to play against.
"Not losing a game away from home is our priority right now. It's always difficult playing away from home and we recognise the threats (from Oman) given their ability and strength. We have to make sure we deal with them well," said Sandhu.
The match between India and Oman is scheduled at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat on November 19. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:03 IST

Vijender Singh to take on Charles Adamu in Rotunda Rumble 2 debut

Dubai [UAE], Nov 18 (ANI): After a successful US debut, India's knockout king Vijender Singh is all set for his next challenge against former Ghanaian Olympian and two times Commonwealth Super Middleweight Champion Charles Adamu in the Rotunda Rumble 2.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 17:27 IST

Pooran will learn from his mistake: Steve Smith on ball-tampering

London [UK], Nov 18 (ANI): Australia batsman Steve Smith said that the West Indies player Nicholas Pooran will learn from his mistakes after the International Cricket Council (ICC) handed him a four-match suspension for ball-tampering.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:49 IST

Sarfaraz Ahmed can come back to Pakistan team, says Imran Khan

London [UK], Nov 18 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricket captain Imran Khan hinted that Sarfaraz Ahmed can return to the team after he was dropped for the Australia tour.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:37 IST

Rajat Sharma takes up charge as DDCA president after ombudsman's order

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Rajat Sharma assumed the charge of the office of president of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Monday after ombudsman Justice (Retired) Badar Durrez Ahmed put his and other officials' resignations on hold and asked them to continue in their respective r

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 14:45 IST

Challenge for batsmen, fun for bowlers: Madan Lal on pink-ball Test

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal on Monday said that the pink ball Test between India and Bangladesh will be a challenge for the batsmen but it will be fun for the bowlers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:54 IST

Cricket Australia bans Emily Smith for one year

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 18 (ANI): Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday handed a one-year ban to Hobart Hurricanes player Emily Smith for breaching their Anti-Corruption Code.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:36 IST

Adam Voges certain of Ashton Agar's availability for final

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 18 (ANI): Western Australia head coach Adam Voges is certain that Ashton Agar will be available for the Marsh One-Day Cup final.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:28 IST

Recent trades are reflection of the challenges we are facing,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan on Monday said that their recent trades have been made keeping in mind the challenges they face.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 12:15 IST

Peter Siddle looks to domestic games for Test return

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 18 (ANI): Fast bowler Peter Siddle believes that if he keeps on performing well in the domestic tournaments, he may don the white jersey for Australia again.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 11:37 IST

Maybe I could bowl like Shami: Abu Jayed

Dubai [UAE], Nov 18 (ANI): Bangladesh pacer Abu Jayed is aiming to bowl like Mohammed Shami, whose heroics helped India defeat the former's side in the first Test match.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 10:22 IST

Frank Lampard can be one of best managers in the world: Eden Hazard

Leeds [UK], Nov 18 (ANI): Real Madrid's Eden Hazard is not surprised by 41-year-old, Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard's success.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 10:17 IST

Will have to give everything to be at European Championships:...

Leeds [UK], Nov 18 (ANI): Spain's Alvaro Morata said he is aware that he will have to give everything to secure a spot in the team for the European Championships.

Read More
iocl