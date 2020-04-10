Not worth to put at risk any human life for any game: FIFA president amid coronavirus crisis

Leeds [UK], April 10 (ANI): As coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc all across the globe, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said it is not worth putting at risk any human life for any game, competition or league.

"As our main priority, our principles, the ones we employ in our competitions and also we invite to everyone to follow, is health comes first," Goal.com quoted Infantino as saying.

"As much as I emphasise it, it is not enough. It's not worth to put at risk any human life for any game, any competition, nor any league. Everyone should have this clear in their minds," he added.

All football leagues have been brought to a standstill because of the threat caused by the COVID-19.

Infantino also said that it would be 'irresponsible' to restart the competition if the situation is not safe 100 per cent.

"It would be more than irresponsible to restart the competitions if the situation is not safe 100 per cent. If you must wait a bit more time, we must do it. It is better to wait a bit more than taking risks," he said. (ANI)

