Nothing has changed for Gareth Bale, says Zinedine Zidane

Maryland [USA], July 24 (ANI): After Gareth Bale produced a match-winning performance against Arsenal in the International Champions Cup, Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane said nothing has changed for Bale at the club.

Zidane's remarks come after his earlier statement that "Bale should leave the club as soon as possible".

"He is with us and we will continue working. We play well 10 against 11 and better 10 against 10. I don't know what will happen. He wanted to play and the other day no," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.

"I haven't talked to him. He has trained normally and that's why he played. Nothing has changed, you know what the situation is like," he added.

Real Madrid defeated Arsenal 3-2 in penalties on Tuesday. After 90 minutes of play, the scoreline was tied at 2-2.

Madrid was trailing Arsenal 0-2 at half time, and in the second half, Zidane introduced Bale and he did not disappoint as he registered a goal in the 56th minute.

The player was recently asked by coach Zidane to leave the club as soon as possible, after team's match against Bayern Munich.

Later, Zidane had given a clarification that he did not disrespect any player, and said Bale did not want to play against Bayern Munich.

"Firstly, I have not disrespected anyone, least of all a player because I always said the same thing, that players are the most important thing and every time there is a player here I am always with them. Secondly, I said the club was trying to get him out. Period," Zidane had said.

"Thirdly, the other day Gareth didn't play because he didn't want to. He said the club was trying to negotiate his departure he and didn't want to play because of that," he added.

Zidane, after the match against Bayern Munich, had said that it would be good if Bale leaves the club as it will be good for both the team and the player.

This comment by former French international was criticised by Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett, who had described him as a "disgrace."

Bale's future at Real Madrid is uncertain as he is rumoured to be in talks with Chinese Super League clubs Jiangsu Suning and Beijing Guoan. (ANI)

