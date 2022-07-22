Nottingham Forest sign Jesse Lingard on one-year deal following his departure from Manchester United

Nottinghamshire [England], July 22 (ANI): The England international Jesse Lingard will play for the newly promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest as he signed a one-year deal on Thursday.

Announcing his signing with the club the 29-year-old shared a video on Twitter. He was linked to various clubs after his exit from Manchester United in June as his contract expired.

The attacking midfielder was heavily linked to making a move to West Ham after his successful stint with the club last year as he scored nine goals and provided three assists. With the aim to increase his playtime on the pitch Lingard joined the newly promoted side instead.



"He's back and so are we," Nottingham said in an official statement while announcing Lingard's signing as West Ham pulled out of the bidding game allowing Nottingham to sign the player.

Lingard an academy graduate and dyed-in-the-wool Red, Jesse has been with United for over 20 years, having originally joined club's Under-9s team in 2001. He was a key member of Warren Joyce's FA Youth Cup-winning side in 2011, scoring in the first leg of the 6-3 aggregate final victory over Sheffield United.

Following various loan spells in the Championship, Jesse made his United debut under Louis van Gaal in 2014 and became a regular presence in the first team the following season. He scored six goals in 40 appearances across all competitions during that 2015/16 campaign, including a stunning extra-time winner at Wembley as United came from behind to beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final and seal the 12th triumph in the competition.

Racking up a total of 231 appearances and 35 goals for the club in all competitions. He won 3 major trophies in his time spent at the Manchester-based club. (ANI)

