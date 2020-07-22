NRL: Wests Tigers to host New Zealand Warriors at Sydney Cricket Ground

Sydney [Australia], July 22 (ANI): Wests Tigers on Wednesday confirmed that the club's Round 12 home game against the New Zealand Warriors on Friday, July 31 will now be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Originally the match was scheduled to be played at Campbelltown Sports Stadium, increased risks of exposure to COVID-19 has led to advisement that the fixture instead be moved to an alternate venue.

National Rugby League's Round 12 fixture will be the club's first home game at the Sydney Cricket Ground since Round 6, 2013.

Wests Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe said the decision was a difficult one to make but one that had to be done to ensure the continued success of the 2020 season.

"As a club, we understand that moving matches away from our traditional home grounds is a difficult thing for our proud members and corporate partners," Pascoe said in a statement.

"However, this season has shown that every club must do it all it can to minimise the health risks for its players and officials, and this is simply a necessary move to ensure the competition continues," he added.

Tigers are currently at the seventh spot with five wins in 10 games while Warriors are at 13th spot with six points. (ANI)

