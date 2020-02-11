Odion Ighalo to play against Chelsea, Solskjaer confirms

Manchester [UK], Feb 11 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Tuesday confirmed that the team's striker Odion Ighalo will play in the upcoming clash against Chelsea on February 18 in the Premier League.

"Yeah, he is going to travel with us. We will just see his fitness work this week and I think we will get him sharp. We want to integrate him as quickly as we can because, of course, he is desperate to play for us," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

Earlier, Solskjaer confirmed that the newly signed Ighalo will not be the part of the team for the upcoming training camp in Spain since he recently returned from China, which is badly hit by coronavirus.

"Odion will stay in Manchester because he arrived from China in the last 14 days," Solskjaer said

Nigerian striker Ighalo was signed by the Red Devils on loan from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season.

The experienced 30-year-old centre-forward is set to bolster United's squad for the second half of the campaign, as the club competes in the Premier League, UEFA Europa League, and Emirates FA Cup.

Ighalo began his professional career in Nigeria with local clubs Prime and Julius Berger, before sealing a transfer to Norwegian side Lyn in 2007. (ANI)







