Odisha FC launches Digital Grassroots Academy

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 13 (ANI): Bhubaneswar-based Indian Super League (ISL) Club Odisha FC has launched the 'Odisha FC Digital Grassroots Academy'.

This will be a unique program that will help young footballers improve their skills and be educated on the fundamentals of the sport. The club has a vision regarding the development and promotion of young and talented players from Odisha and across India and wants to make the program accessible to every player in the state with the help of the club's digital platforms.

The link to the registration form is available on the club's digital platforms and the program is scheduled to begin on June 20.



Explaining further about the program, OFC's Grassroots Manager Suvam Das in an official release said: "This program is to make the best of the situation we are in. It's a well-structured series of weekly webinars which will be followed by simple drills by Odisha FC stars to challenge the participants. And our youth coaches Sandeep Alhan and Kirti Kashyap will monitor these skills to help them improve."

Club President Raj Athwal stated: "I am delighted that 'Odisha FC Digital Grassroots Academy' is starting this month. It will be a unique way to impart knowledge and teach footballing skills to young footballers of the state. I am hopeful that more and more kids will join this program and can improve their skills through this program."

In May this year, Odisha FC had announced that it has roped in Spain football legend David Villa to spearhead its global football operations.

"World Cup winner and Spanish football legend @Guaje7Villa has been brought in by Odisha FC to spearhead our global football operations," Odisha FC tweeted.

Odisha FC had finished at the bottom of the points table for the ISL 2020-21 season with just 12 points from 20 games. (ANI)

