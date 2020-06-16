Odisha FC ropes in midfielder Thoiba Singh Moirangthem for 3 years

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 16 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) team Odisha FC on Tuesday signed Indian midfielder Thoiba Singh Moirangthem on a three-year deal.

Thoiba has played for India in the age-group competitions and was with the I-League team Minerva Punjab FC for the last two seasons.

"Thoiba is a very exciting and versatile player and I am really happy we were able to bring him in the squad this year. Though he is extremely young, he is a player who has been able to get minutes in the I-League & in the age-group competitions for India," said club's president Rohan Sharma in an official statement.

"He will have a good mentor in @vinit_vr who can help him mature and grow as per the club's ideologies. He has an extremely high ceiling and hopefully, this year he finds his feet to develop into a better player for the future," he added.

The Manipur-born footballer became the youngest player to score in the AFC Cup last year.

"Can't wait to get started with Odisha FC and make my mark in the ISL and possibly get into the national team. I am excited to be a part of a strong core of young Indian players and I am sure I will be learning and improving daily at Odisha FC," said Thoiba.

On June 13, the football club signed 22-year-old defender Kamalpreet Singh for two years ahead of the seventh season of the tournament.

Also, last month, the club had also signed 21-year-old midfielder Samuel Lalmuanpuia. (ANI)

