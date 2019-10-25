Officials admit, awarding penalty to Monchengladbach was a mistake: AS Roma

Rome [Italy], Oct 25 (ANI): AS Roma on Friday said that, post-match, the match officials admitted that the decision of awarding a penalty to Monchengladbach was a mistake.



During their Europa League match on Thursday, AS Roma gained a one-goal lead after Nicolo Zaniolo scored in the 32nd minute of the match.



However, Monchengladbach was awarded with a penalty in the 90+5th minute due to which the team was able to level the scores and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.



AS Roma took to Twitter and wrote: "#ASRoma's management spoke to the match officials after the game and they admitted that the decision to award the penalty was a mistake. We respect and thank them for their genuine honesty and now we focus on the next game. #ForzaRoma."



AS Roma will now compete against Milan in Serie A on October 27. (ANI)

