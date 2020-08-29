Ogbeche bids adieu to Kerala Blasters

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Kerala Blasters FC has parted ways with their 35-year old centre-forward, Bartholomew Ogbeche. The former Nigerian International came to India to play for Indian Super League (ISL) side NorthEast United FC in 2018-19 season and in the next season he signed for Kerala Blasters.

Having previously played for numerous clubs across Europe, the forward, captained the squad in the sixth edition of ISL and scored 15 goals for Kerala Blasters to become the club's all-time highest goalscorer.

Commenting on his move from the club, Ogbeche said, "Unbelievable as it seems, I'm leaving this great club, but all I can say is I'll always remember my time here with lots of pride and joy in my heart. I'd like to thank my teammates, coaches, management, and all the staff. To the fans, words can't describe how grateful I am, and will always be for your love and steadfast support during the past season. I wish the club lots of success for the future."

"In the brief time that I got to know him, I would like to thank Bart (Ogbeche) for his commitment and professionalism towards the club. We did share a revised offer, in light of the Coronavirus pandemic, but in the end, we both move forward with great mutual respect for each other. I wish him the best for all his future endeavours", said Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, Kerala Blasters FC, on Ogbeche's departure. (ANI)