Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confident that Paul Pogba's performance will improve

Brighton [UK], September 27 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that Paul Pogba's performance will get "better and better" as he gets more game-time in his legs.

The 27-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 in late August and was forced to self-isolate for two weeks. Pogba only returned to first-team training a week before the club's opening match against Crystal Palace, meaning he missed out on the Reds' only pre-season friendly, against Aston Villa on September 12.

Pogba has started both of Manchester United's two Premier League games so far and Solskjaer is confident that the player will improve.



"He missed a lot of the pre-season because of his illness, so he's not had internationals or the friendly against Villa," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"So of course the two 60, 65 minutes he's had will help him along and he'll just get better and better," he added.

Manchester United suffered a 1-3 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace in the first game while registered a 3-2 win against Brighton on Saturday.

The club will now take on Tottenham in the league on October 4. (ANI)

