Olivier Giroud looking forward to FA Cup finals against Arsenal

London [UK], July 20 (ANI): Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has said that he is looking forward to the FA Cup finals against Arsenal.

His remark came as Chelsea defeated Manchester United 3-1 in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday (local time).

In the match against United, Olivier Giroud and Mason Mount registered two goals for Chelsea and Harry Maguire ended up with an own goal, giving the Blues a 3-0 lead in the match.

United was able to peg one goal back in the 85th minute as Bruno Fernandes scored through a penalty, but Chelsea went away with a 3-1 win.

With this win, Chelsea will now face Arsenal in the finals of the FA Cup on August 1 at the Wembley Stadium.

"I said to the boys I would love to win another one, it would be my fifth FA Cup and we are in another final. A big game against Arsenal which will be so special for me personally. We played very well and we want to finish in the top three in the Premier League now," Goal.com quoted Giroud as saying.

"We played three at the back, it's been a while since we did but we started very well. We had them under pressure and they didn't create much. We dominated the game," he added.

Giroud has already won four FA Cups during his career in England, he won three with Arsenal before winning one with Chelsea in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues will conclude their Premier League campaign this week when then side visits Anfield Stadium to take on Liverpool on Wednesday and then host Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The side is currently placed at the third spot in the Premier League standings and is just one point ahead of Leicester City and Manchester United. (ANI)

