One of our best performances of the year: Real Madrid keeper Courtois

Madrid [Spain], December 10 (ANI): Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois is thrilled with the team's victory over Borussia Monchengladbach and said it was one of their best performances of the year. Real Madrid secured a 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League.

"It was a great performance, one of our best of the year. Everything went very well, we were hugely effective and it was a good display all round. Everyone knows how important the Champions League is for Real Madrid and we always fight to the end. We've had other games where things just haven't gone for us but against Sevilla and today we've shown that we're in good shape," the club's official website quoted Courtois as saying.



Both Real Madrid's goals were scored by Karim Benzema. The first goal was registered in the ninth minute, while the second came in the 31st minute. With this victory, Real Madrid also clinched their place in the Champions League last-16.

Courtois said players are experienced and know how to play under pressure.

"We're players with an awful lot of experience and we know how to play under pressure. It depends on the other team too, they can make life hard for you. We always come out with focus and desire and sometimes things go well, sometimes less so. We're growing, there are always ups and downs over the course of a season and we have to keep going," he said. (ANI)

