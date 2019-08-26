Atletico Madrid Jan Oblak
One of the best: Jan Oblak hails Joao Felix

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:03 IST

Leeds [UK], Aug 26 (ANI): Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has heaped praised on his teammate Joao Felix saying that the Portugal international has the potential of becoming 'one of the best'.
"I knew he had great talent, great potential. The club has made a lot of effort to bring him here and we all agree that they have brought a high-quality player and that he can become one of the best, for sure. At the moment he is playing very well and hopefully he continues like this, giving us joy," Goal.com quoted Oblak as saying.
Atletico Madrid registered a 1-0 win over Leganes during their La Liga clash on Sunday. Vitolo scored the winning goal of the match.
"It was a complicated game. Any team will have problems here against Leganes. Vitolo came on and scored the winning goal but in general the whole team played in the best possible way," he said.
"We have defended well, we have suffered. It is important to know how to suffer because you cannot dominate the whole game," Oblak added. (ANI)

