One of the best performances of season: Mats Hummels after victory over RB Leipzig

Leipzig [Germany], June 21 (ANI): Borussia Dortmund's Mats Hummels expressed elation over club's commanding victory against RB Leipzig saying that it was "one of the best performances of the season".

Borussia Dortmund secured a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig on Saturday in the ongoing Bundesliga.

"We had a drop-off on Wednesday after it became clear on Tuesday that we no longer had the chance to finish in the first place. We then played badly against Mainz and we wanted to show a reaction today," the club's official website quoted Hummels as saying.

"We did that and had an absolutely great game. That was one of the best performances of the season; the margin of victory could've even been higher. We can be very satisfied overall and we're happy that we've secured second place," he added.

Erling Haaland was at his devastating best during the match as the netted both the goals for Borussia Dortmund.

Hummels is satisfied with the club's performance as he said there were "quite a lot of good things" during the clash.

"There was a good atmosphere in the dressing room before the game and we were present on the pitch from the first minute, worked well off the ball and were loud. There were quite a lot of good things on show," he said.

"I always try to find footballing solutions. Sometimes it goes wrong, and then I have to take criticism for it. If it works out like it did today, I get praise for it. I'm obviously not unhappy when we score a goal that I am involved in," Hummels added. (ANI)

