Our best performance of the season: Lampard revels in Chelsea's 4-1 win over Sheffield United

London [UK], November 8 (ANI): After registering a commanding win over Sheffield United, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said it was his side's "best performance of the season".

Chelsea thrashed Sheffield United by 4-1 in the Premier League here on Saturday.

"It was our best performance of the season in complete terms," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying.



David McGoldrick scored the opening goal of the match, putting Sheffield United ahead. Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell netted one goal each in the first half to hand Chelsea a lead.

Chelsea added two more goals to their tally in the second half with the help of Thiago Silva and Timo Werner's strike and secured a dominating win.

Lampard said after conceding the first goal, Chelsea's reaction was "spot-on".

"Sheffield United are a really strong team. They're very good at taking momentum in games and they did that in the early stages," he said.

"We didn't deal with it brilliantly and of course the goal we're not happy with. The reaction was important, and the reaction from the team in the rest of the game was spot-on," Lampard added. (ANI)

