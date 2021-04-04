Our counter-pressing was of the highest level, says Klopp

London [UK], April 4 (ANI): After registering a 3-0 win against Arsenal in the Premier League, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lauded his side, saying that their counter-pressing was of the highest level.

Diogo Jota's brace and Mohamed Salah's lone strike helped Liverpool defeat Arsenal 3-0 here at the Emirates Stadium in the ongoing Premier League 2020-21 season on Sunday.

"It was very good. Our counter-pressing was of the highest level. In general, the defending of the whole team looked exactly like it should look. Overall, I am extremely happy with the performance. It is all about the three points and the result," Klopp told Sky Sports, as reported by Goal.com.

"We don't look at Chelsea, or West Ham, or Leicester because we have to win our games. Also in our situation other teams have to lose games as well as we don't play Chelsea any more, we don't play Leicester any more," he added.



Talking about further expectations from the season, Klopp said: "We have enough games. We have a tough programme. We don't have to start dreaming, we have to keep working. It was a nice start and tonight the package was extremely good."

With this win, Liverpool has moved to the fifth place in the standings with 49 points from 30 matches, while Arsenal has slipped to the ninth position with 42 points from 30 games.

The first half of the match did not see any goals and both teams went into the half-time with the scoreline being at 0-0. However, in the second half, Liverpool managed to turn around its fortunes as both Jota and Salah came to the party to give Liverpool a win.

In the whole game, Liverpool had seven shots on target as compared to Arsenal's two. In terms of ball possession, Klopp's side dominated the game as they held on to the ball for 65 per cent of the match.

Liverpool will next take on Aston Villa on April 10 while Arsenal will clash against Sheffield United on April 11. (ANI)

