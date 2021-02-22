Our girls did well despite defeat against Russia, says coach Maymol Rocky

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Indian women's football team head coach Maymol Rocky stayed positive despite a loss against Russia in Alanya, Turkey on Saturday stating that the whole team will gain a lot of experience from such matches.

In a match between India and Russia, the latter came out with the win by an 8-0 margin, scoring four goals in each half. However, Rocky remained optimistic and said the young squad will gain experience from these games.

"Russia were definitely superior, but our girls did well despite the result. We have a young squad, and most of the players are inexperienced," All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Maymol as saying.



"These were the first matches we played after so many months of lockdown, and that too, playing against such strong teams like Russia. Yes, we conceded eight goals, but we learned more than a hundred things out there on the pitch," she continued.

The India head coach further went on to praise her girls for not being deflated after conceding the goals and continuing the fight for the entirety of the 90 minutes.

"There was a big difference in the game but the girls really worked hard throughout the 90 minutes, and played according to the plan. It was just a few silly mistakes that made us concede the goals. The result was not satisfactory, but we learned a lot from the game," said Maymol.

The Indian team will now take on Ukraine on Tuesday in their last friendly match of the tour. (ANI)

