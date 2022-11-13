Our lack of character gave them opportunities: CFC head coach Thomas Brdaric

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 13 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC head coach Thomas Brdaric highlighted his side's lack of concentration and character as one of the key reasons in their 2-6 loss to Mumbai City FC in matchweek 6 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai, on Saturday.

Despite going two-nil up, Thomas Brdaric felt that his side could not make the best out of it and felt that it was tough for them to bounce back after the second goal. Brdaric expects his side to turn the tide over the course of the season. The head coach addressed the media in the official post-match press conference after the match.



Talking about what went wrong in their last match against Mumbai City FC, Brdaric was quoted as saying by ISL, "This was a tough game because when you are two-nil up and to give up such kind of lead with the mistakes that we made, it was lack of concentration and technical mistakes while the opposition took advantage of it. We have to understand that against strong teams we really need to concentrate on not making mistakes, we know that our lack of character tonight gave them the opportunity. After the second goal, we really did not keep ourselves concentrated."

Speaking about if they can take any positives from the game and they analyse from their last match, Brdaric said that everything was not bad with the team's performance but to make a comeback against such a strong team as Mumbai City FC was bit tough for them.

"We have to analyse well, how the simpler mistakes happen and work hard towards improving them. Everything was not bad tonight but to bounce back against such strong teams is a bit tough but we should take the positives out. We scored two goals tonight and we need to show this kind of character again in the next match. We have a squad and everybody is able to fight for the starting eleven. These kinds of games give us more reason to find things and conclusions, and next time we will try to fight with a good atmosphere, mindset, and character so as to win the next match," he added. (ANI)

