Our mistakes cost us the game against Mumbai: FC Goa head coach Carlos Pena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): FC Goa head coach Carlos Pena was left disappointed with his team's defensive mistakes as they went down 1-4 to Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Mumbai Football Arena, on Thursday.

A brace from Pereyra Diaz and strikes from Lallianzuala Chhangte and Alberto Noguera sealed the win for the hosts while Iker Guarrotxena was on the scoresheet for the Gaurs.

While Mumbai City FC extended their lead on top of the ISL standings, FC Goa slumped to the sixth position on the ISL table after a third defeat in the last four matches. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Pena asserted that the game was equal but felt the defensive mistakes cost his team.



Carlos Pena defended FC Goa when asked if the Gaurs lacked hunger in the second half against Mumbai City FC and he called for his team to learn and prepare for the upcoming matches in the best shape.

"I think the team played a very decent first half but we started the second half in a bad mood and made mistakes against a team like Mumbai City FC that can cause you trouble and it was a problem. We had a talk in the dressing room to start the second half in the same way, to keep on trying, keep attacking because we did all that in the first half. It was an equal game with chances for both teams but in the second half, they punished us a lot in the first 10 minutes. After that, we couldn't come back," FC Goa head coach Carlos Pena said in a post-match press conference.

Talking about if their defensive mistakes cost them the match against Mumbai City FC, Pena said, "Against Mumbai City FC you can concede goals without making mistakes. You can see in the first half but in the second half, there were two big mistakes that cost us two goals so it's time to realise what happened, recover, and prepare for the next game in the best conditions." (ANI)

