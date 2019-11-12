Igor Stimac with Anas Edathodika (Photo/Indian Football Team Twitter)
Igor Stimac with Anas Edathodika (Photo/Indian Football Team Twitter)

Our prime concern is to recover early: Indian football coach Igor Stimac

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 09:34 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers against Afghanistan and Oman, Indian coach Igor Stimac is concerned about the players' recovery.
"Players are coming right from matches and our primary concern is to recover as quickly as possible so that they can hit the ground fresh. Our medical teams are taking care of minor niggles. We are trying to utilise every second during the camp and the boys have also responded positively so far," Stimac said in an official statement.
For the second day in succession on Sunday, the Blue Tigers hit the training ground to prepare for the upcoming matches.
After yesterday's stretching and passing session, the players in the camp underwent a gym session in the morning and assembled at the HTC Sports Academy ground for a session which stressed on passion and positioning. Strength and conditioning coach Luka Radman also made the boys go through a session which fastens the muscle recovery process.
Meanwhile, Pritam Kotal, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Anas Edathodika, Pronay Halder and Farukh Choudhary who joined the camp earlier today didn't waste any time to get into the groove and sweated it out with the others.
"After the club commitments, it's now time for national team duty. We are ready to hit full throttle. An away fixture is always going to be difficult but we have to be cautious and grab the opportunities to get the job done," Anas said.
Pronay Halder, who is back with the team fold after King's Cup, felt the Blue Tigers have enough ammunition at their disposal to achieve the "desired results".
"Our team has been in good form and we had played some great football recently. If we can play to our true potential, we can get the desired results in our next two matches," Halder said.
The Indian team will play against Afghanistan and Oman in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers on November 14 and 19 respectively. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:31 IST

James Pattinson wants to play consecutive games again

Dubai [UAE], Nov 12 (ANI): Australian speedster James Pattinson has expressed his desire to play back-to-back games in Test cricket soon.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:09 IST

Emotions got the better of me: Raheem Sterling reacts after...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): After getting dropped from the England squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifying clash, midfielder Raheem Sterling on Tuesday said that the emotions got the better off him during the training session involving Joe Gomez.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:26 IST

Rahane, Pujara express excitement over playing India's...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): As India gears up to play their first-ever day-night Test with a pink ball, batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara expressed their excitement.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:03 IST

Don't feel any pressure about winning Club World Cup: Liverpool...

Zurich [Switzerland], Nov 12 (ANI): Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said that he does not feel any pressure about winning the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, but sees it as an opportunity.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 09:47 IST

Indian cricket team is the 'Boss', says Shoaib Akhtar

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has lauded team India's performance in the recently concluded T20I series, saying that the Men in Blue are the 'Boss' of the game.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 09:35 IST

Raheem Sterling to miss England's Euro 2020 qualifying match due...

London [UK], Nov 12 (ANI): Midfielder Raheem Sterling will miss England's upcoming Euro 2020 qualifying match at the Wembley Stadium after a 'disturbance' at the national team's training camp, the Football Association announced.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:58 IST

Sri Lanka becomes first South Asian nation to criminalise...

London [UK], Nov 12 (ANI): Sri Lanka has become the first South Asian nation to criminalise several offences related to match-fixing as its parliament passed all three readings of a bill labelled "Prevention of Offences Related to Sports".

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:31 IST

IOA rejects new National Sports Code draft

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has rejected the new National Sports Code draft and has also raised questions over many articles that are present in the newly crafted draft.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:18 IST

Honoured to be elected as President of ACA, says Shane Watson

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 12 (ANI): After being appointed as the President of Australian Cricketers Association (ACA), former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson said that he is honoured to be elected at the post and it would give him an opportunity to continue to give back to the game.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 07:55 IST

Shane Watson appointed as President of ACA

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 12 (ANI): Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has been appointed as the President of Australian Cricketers Association (ACA).

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 22:42 IST

Manchester City were much better overall, says Rodri despite defeat

Leeds [UK], Nov 11 (ANI): Manchester City's Rodri has said that his club was 'much better overall' against Liverpool despite suffering a defeat.

Read More

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 22:23 IST

Sumit Nagal attains career-best ranking

London [UK], Nov 11 (ANI): Indian tennis player Sumit Nagpal moved two places up and achieved his career-best 127th spot in the latest Association of Tennis Professional (ATP) men's singles rankings released on Monday.

Read More
iocl