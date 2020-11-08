Our squad has enough ability to win title: Harry Kane

London [UK], November 8 (ANI): Harry Kane said Tottenham's squad has 'enough' ability to win a title despite admitting that having a 'good squad' is not the only required thing to challenge for a title.

"When you look at the ability of our squad, you would definitely say that we've got enough to win a title," Goal.com quoted Kane as saying.

"But I'd also say that we've been close over the last four, five years and haven't quite got over the line. So, it's not as easy as just having a good squad - and winning a few games - to challenge for the title," he added.



In the 2019-2020 season, Liverpool displayed a brilliant performance and won the Premier League title after finishing the season with 99 points, 18 points ahead of the second-placed Manchester City.

Kane also said so far, his side's performance in the competition has been good.

"But this is a season where I don't think one team's going to run away with it - like Liverpool last year. There's going to be opportunities for other teams to put good runs together and get right up the table. We've got to make sure we don't get carried away either," he said.

"We know we've been playing well - and the last two games have been good for confidence, to grind out results and get ugly wins. That's what we're going to need. There have still been points dropped from winning positions. But so far so good. If we can win on the weekend, we'll be around the top of the table going into that international break. We'd have taken that before the start of the season," Kane added.

Sitting on the fifth position on the Premier League points table, Tottenham will now take on West Brom on Sunday. (ANI)

