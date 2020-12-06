Our worst performance but we'll get things right: Fowler after defeat against NorthEast United

Vasco (Goa) [India], December 6 (ANI): After suffering a defeat at the hands of NorthEast United FC, SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler said it was his side's 'worst performance' so far in this season but is confident that they will get things right.

NorthEast United FC continued their strong start to Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 with a 2-0 victory over SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Saturday.

"It is when you have lost a couple of games. Tonight was our worst performance in terms of the games we have played so far. But we still should have won the game. We know that we have got something to work with. We have lacked a little bit in the final third but we will get it right," Fowler said in the post-match press conference.



With three defeats in three games, SC East Bengal are the only side that is yet to open their account in ISL 2020-21. Fowler said they are 'massively disappointed' with the result.

"We are massively disappointed with the result, but we can take something out of the match. We played okay but we lost the game so that's all that matters," Fowler said.

Despite an unfavourable result, the Englishman spoke highly of midfielder Sehnaj Singh, who made his first start for SC East Bengal. "Sehnaj played very well. We know what type of a player he is and we just wanted to see him playing in that position. He put in a performance that he can be proud of," he said. (ANI)

