Outstanding result against wonderful team: Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle

Panaji (Goa) [India], March 2 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle stated that they had better goal scoring chances even with one man down among the two sides and they deserved to win by 3-0 against the Hyderabad FC in Match 63 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on Tuesday.

An own goal by Chinglensana Singh (5' OG) was followed up by Peter Hartley (28') doubling his side's lead at the break before Daniel Chima Chukwu (65') completed the tally.

"Hyderabad FC being number one on the table for a long time for a reason. Because they have an outstanding team and they're got some wonderful players. But you're right 2-0 has been a dangerous scoreline. To get that third goal and even though we were down to ten men. We could have added the fourth goal also as we were the team with the best chances even with 10 men," said Owen Coyle in a post-match press conference, as per the ISL website.

"But that being said, players were outstanding for us against a very good team with an outstanding coach. They obviously got into the playoffs last week. And obviously, it gives us all a chance to fight for that number one spot. To do that, we had to deliver the performances late tonight. And we did that, now we have given ourselves a chance of being in a top position," he added.



The head coach further said he is pleased with the fact that his team finally made their place in the playoffs after struggling for many seasons.

"Now the first target was to get into the playoffs because this club have never been in the playoff. I mean, when I took over this club, the club have taken five points from the last 10 games of the previous campaign, so that tells you how much work to do. Even last year that wasn't my team I inherited players with all due respect already on contracts around my 10 players good players maybe, but not the way I want to put my team together," said the head coach.

"So this year I've been able to go and get the ones I want. This year we're doing very well, we need to keep it going. We need to focus and concentrate and keep bringing up the quality. It's an outstanding result tonight for sure," he added.

The win has not only taken Jamshedpur atop the standings but also confirmed a top-four finish in the ISL for the first time in the club's history.

Hyderabad, with 35 points from 19 games, now trails Jamshedpur by two points with the latter in the front foot to clinch the ISL League Shield as they have two games in hand. (ANI)

