Ozil wishes he could help Arsenal during this 'frustrating' time

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): The out-of-favour Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil said he wishes he could help the club during this "very difficult" and "frustrating" period.

Arsenal are witnessing a dismal run in this season of the Premier League. Seven back to back matches without a win in Premier League has put Arsenal in a difficult situation. The club is placed in the 15th position on the standings with 14 points. Also, on Wednesday, Manchester City defeated Arsenal 4-1 in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.



Ozil, who last played for Arsenal in March and has not been included in their Premier League squad list, is hoping that Arsenal get back to winning ways "very soon".

Ozil took part in a question and answer session on Thursday on Twitter where he was asked "Are you happy in Arsenal? #AskMesut". To this, the footballer replied: "It's a very difficult time for everyone around the club - not just for me. The situation is frustrating for everyone. Of course I would wish I could help the team especially right now, but as long as I don't get the chance I just hope that we get better results very soon again."

Arsenal are currently gearing up for the clash against Chelsea, slated to take place on December 26. (ANI)

