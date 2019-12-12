Parents have always been supportive: Martina recalls her initial days

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Ahead of the Under 17 Women's Football Tournament 2019, midfielder Martina Thokchom revealed that it was her parents who had encouraged her to play football during initial days.

"I used to play football in our house with my father from the time I was a kid. He was a football player himself, and I developed a passion for the game very early," AIFF quoted Martina as saying.

"Seeing my interest, my mother enrolled me into a local grassroots programme when I was 10 or 11. I just continued playing. My parents have always been really supportive and have encouraged me to play," she added.

Martina was earlier trained by current Indian Senior Women's National Team Assistant Coach Chaoba Devi

"I learned a lot training under Chaoba ma'am. The senior players keep talking to me and encourage me to give my best. It is a wonderful feeling to be appreciated by them," said Martina.

"Seeing them win titles for India inspires me. I want to do the same and make my nation and family proud," she added.

India will host the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup next year. The mega event will commence from November 2 and will conclude on November 21.

"Playing in the World Cup will be a dream come true and I am excited that India is hosting it. However, I know that I have to make sacrifices and keep working hard for it," said Martina.

The fixtures for Under 17 Women's Football Tournament 2019 are as follows:

India vs Sweden -- December 13

Sweden vs Thailand -- December 15

Thailand vs India -- December 17

Final (Group winner vs Group runner-up) -- December 19

All matches will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena, with the group-stage matches scheduled to kick-off at 6 pm. The final is slated to start at 5:30 pm. (ANI)

