Parma sack manager Roberto D'Aversa

Parma [Italy], Aug 23 (ANI): The Italian club Parma on Sunday announced that they have sacked manager Roberto D'Aversa.

"Parma Calcio 1913 announce that Roberto D'Aversa has been relieved of his role of First Team Coach," the club said in a statement.

"This is a result of the fact that over the last few weeks, the cohesion, unity of intent, harmony and mutual enthusiasm which have been so key to the successes achieved together over the last few years have disappeared," the statement added.

Parma had finished the 2019-2020 season of the Serie A on the 11th position.

The club then wished D'Aversa the best of luck for his future.

"However, nothing can erase the unforgettable achievements engraved into the Club's history thanks to the Coach and his coaching team's fundamental contribution, and the Club expresses its gratitude for everything over these past few years, wishing Roberto the best of luck for the next step in his career," the statement read. (ANI)

