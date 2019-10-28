Paul Pogba likely to be out until December, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester [UK], Oct 28 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that midfielder Paul Pogba is likely to be out until December as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

"I don't think we'll see Paul before December. He'll be out for a while," United's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

The 26-year-old may possibly be back in time for the trip to Sheffield United in the Premier League on November 24, but looks set to be sidelined until the final month of 2019.

"He needs time to fully recover. I don't think he'll be back, maybe for Sheffield United after the international break, but probably it will be December before we can see him," Solskjaer said.

"I'm not a doctor but there is an injury there that needs healing. Yes, it's his ankle," he added.

United's injury situation has cleared recently, with the likes of Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Aaron Wan-Bissaka available again.

However, Luke Shaw and Nemanja Matic are still out and Eric Bailly is recovering from the knee injury he sustained during the pre-season tour.

In Pogba's absence on Sunday, the Red Devils put in one of their better performances to comfortably beat Norwich City 3-1.

United has 13 points in ten games which gives them the seventh spot in the Premier League standings.

The team will next face Bournemouth on November 2. (ANI)

