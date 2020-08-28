Paul Pogba tests positive for COVID-19

Paris [France], Aug 27 (ANI): Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for coronavirus, and as a result, he has been left out of the France squad.

France's coach Didier Deschamps on Thursday confirmed the news, Goal.com reported.

The 27-year-old Pogba was named in the French squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Sweden but he has now been forced to withdraw.

The midfielder has now been replaced in the national squad by Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

France's Tanguy Ndombele has also missed out on the squad selection as he too tested positive for COVID-19, Goal.com reported.

Pogba will now have to spend 14 days in isolation and as a result, he will also be missing out on Manchester United's pre-season preparations. However, the midfielder is believed to be asymptomatic.

France will face Sweden in the Nations League on Friday, September 5, and then the side will lock horns with Croatia on September 8.

France and Croatia were the two teams who had reached the finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, with the former winning the title. (ANI)

