Pedro undergoes successful shoulder surgery

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Chelsea's Pedro on Tuesday underwent a successful shoulder surgery.

Pedro sustained a shoulder injury during the FA Cup final against Arsenal on August 1.

"The surgery went well, I will be back soon. It was a pity not to win the FA Cup. Thank you all for your support," Pedro wrote in an Instagram post.

Chelsea suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in the decider.

With this win, Arsenal extended their remarkable record in the FA Cup by winning it for the 14th time. The Mikel Arteta-led side also sealed Europa League football for next season.

In Premier League, Chelsea finished the season on the fourth spot with 66 points.

Chelsea are currently preparing to play against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. The match is scheduled to be played on August 9. (ANI)

