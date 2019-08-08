Pep Guardiola a big reason for me to join Manchester City: Joao Cancelo

Leeds [UK], Aug 8 (ANI): Manchester City's new signing Joao Cancelo said that manager Pep Guardiola was a 'big reason' for him joining the club.

"Obviously, Pep Guardiola was a big reason for me to join Manchester City. I've always admired him and the way his teams play since he started at Barcelona," Goal.com quoted Cancelo as saying.

Manchester City have won two Premier League titles back-to-back.

Praising Guardiola, Cancelo said that the 48-year-old is very detail-oriented.

"It's not by chance that Manchester City have won the last two Premier Leagues and all the domestic trophies in England last season. I love his style of play, his character - he's very detail-orientated. That's why I'm here today," he said.

Cancelo also said he is looking to improve himself at the club. "It's a high price for a right-back but the responsibility is good for me as it will push me to be a better player and to mature to be a better player than I was when I joined." (ANI)

