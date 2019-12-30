Pep Guardiola becomes fastest to get 100 Premier League wins

Manchester [UK], Dec 30 (ANI): Pep Guardiola became the quickest manager to reach the milestone of 100 wins in the Premier League after Manchester City's 2-0 victory over Sheffield United on Sunday.

Guardiola took 134 games to complete his century of wins. The Spanish manager now broke the previous record of Jose Mourinho who achieved his 100th victory in the 142nd match when Chelsea defeated Manchester United 3-1 in January 2014.

Third on the list is Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, who reached the milestone in his 159th match against Merseyside rivals Everton earlier this month.

"It's a big compliment for the club, players and staff to achieve 100 victories. It's an incredible achievement for this incredible organisation and big compliments to all the players and staff we had during this period," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"Of course we are proud of everything in these seasons, the incredible effort. When you think about 100 wins in 134 games it is an incredible achievement. It is nice to be alongside these big teams," he added.

Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne scored for City in a comfortable win over United at Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City will next take on Everton in Premier League fixture on January 1. (ANI)

