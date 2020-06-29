Pep Guardiola 'delighted' after victory over Newcastle

Manchester [UK], June 29 (ANI): Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that he is "delighted" after his club secured a 2-0 win over Newcastle in FA Cup.

Manchester suffered a 2-1 defeat against Chelsea in their previous clash but made a stunning comeback on Sunday to register a win over Newcastle. This victory also cruised Manchester City to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

"Always, the hunger is there. The numbers speak for themselves over the past seasons. We are delighted after the defeat to Chelsea to be going back to London for the semi-final," the club's official website quoted Guardiola as saying.

As Liverpool have already sealed the Premier League title, Guardiola has set sights on the FA Cup and Champions League title.

"We play to win. We spoke after what happened in Premier League - we need two more victories to qualify for Champions League. But we have two competitions we can win," he said.

"We made the first step today. It will be good to arrive against Real Madrid in the best condition. To win this title would be the best way to prepare for Madrid," Guardiola added. (ANI)

