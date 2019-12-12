Pep Guardiola praises 'top player' Dani Olmo

Leeds [UK], Dec 12 (ANI): Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed Dinamo Zagreb's Dani Olmo as a top player.

Olmo has been linked with a move to Manchester City and Guardiola is certain of the player's 'bright future'.

"He's a top player - he has a bright future, of course. His performance today shows it. About the transfer and the money he deserves, that is not the point," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"The point is he is an incredible player and I am pretty sure he is able to play in the strong leagues in Europe. Hopefully, if Dinamo wants and he wants, it can happen," he added.

Manchester City secured a 4-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday. Olmo scored the only goal for his side.

After the victory, Manchester City touched the milestone of 500 goals in all competitions under Guardiola. Gabriel Jesus' sublime form helped the club reach the landmark figure. He scored thrice to help Manchester City win the match.

It was the club's 199th match under Guardiola, who was appointed as manager back in 2016.

Reflecting on the same, Guardiola said: "It's nice - 500 times of joy. You know, when we score a goal, it's the best moment of this game, so we enjoy a lot. These four years together, overall we have had an incredible amount of fun moments, so it was nice. Hopefully, we can score 500 more...in two months."


