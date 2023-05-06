Pep Guardiola provides update on Kevin De Bruyne's fitness

Manchester [United Kingdom], May 6 (ANI): Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gave an update on the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne who was unavailable in their previous 3-0 victory against West Ham United on Thursday in the Premier League.

As the Blues are currently fighting for the treble, Kevin De Bruyne's presence in the midfield will be crucial as they prepare to face Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

"He trained yesterday and (was) good. He will train today, and we will decide. He has been missing one week or 10 days and at this time of the season, that is not a problem. It's like Nathan - if he's fit he can play," Pep Guardiola said in the pre-match conference, as quoted by Manchester City.

The Spanish manager also revealed that with the current injury situation, he doesn't have a lot of room to make changes in the playing eleven for their upcoming games.

"I'm thinking in how there's a lot of games with a lot of tension. I see the team really tired after demanding games against Fulham and West Ham. We have to see how the players recover again after just three days in the previous games.



"My decision will be focused on how physical and mental they play. After Madrid, the Premier League is so nice and important to go four points in front of Arsenal. Really important. Our focus is on tomorrow. Everyone has to be ready, contribution of everyone will be important. Lots or few minutes," Pep Guardiola added.

Rodrigo has been one of those players who has been consistently featured in Manchester City's squad. His fitness has now become a major concern for Pep and he may have to drop him in the future to allow the Spanish midfielder to regain his fitness.

"We see today. I have to see at the training session. We will see," Pep Guardiola said.

Ederson was also one of the most noticeable absentees in City's clash against West Ham, Stefan Ortega took his place at the goalpost. Guardiola dropped a hint on whether the Brazillian could make a return against Leeds.

"He's ready to play like he was against West Ham."

Before hosting Real Madrid in UCL, Manchester City will host Leeds United in the Premier League. (ANI)

