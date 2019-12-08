Pep Guardiola suffers worst start to a season in his managerial career

Manchester [UK], Dec 8 (ANI): Manchester City's 1-2 loss against Manchester United has resulted in manager Pep Guardiola scripting his worst start to a season during his managerial career.

Guardiola has been in charge of Barcelona and Bayern Munich before his stint with the English club, goal.com reported.

City currently has 32 points from 16 matches in the Premier League.

The defeat against United resulted in City falling 14 points behind the table-toppers Liverpool.

In the history of English Premier League (EPL), no club has ever been 14 points behind the Premier League leaders at any stage of a season and gone on to win the title.

The 'Manchester Derby' between City and United started with both teams displaying aggressive gameplay.

In the opening few minutes, both the teams got opportunities to take the lead, but somehow goalkeepers were up to the task to keep the scoreline at 0-0.

However, in the 22nd minute, United's Marcus Rashford was brought down inside City's penalty area and as a result, the visitors were handed a penalty.

Rashford made full use of it and made United go 1-0 up.

Six minutes later, United added another goal as Anthony Martial registered for the team, making them go 2-0 up.

In the second half, City created many chances, but United's goalkeeper David de Gea was up to the task.

However, in the 85th minute, City was finally able to break the deadlock as Nicolas Otamendi registered for the team, bringing the scoreline to 1-2.

However, United managed to hold on and in the end, the side walked away with a victory.

Manchester United will next take on Everton while Manchester City will lock horns with Arsenal on December 15. (ANI)

