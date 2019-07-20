Pep Guardiola wants Leroy Sane to stay at Manchester City

Leeds [UK], July 20 (ANI): We want Leroy Sane to stay, said Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola amid rumours surrounding Sane's departure from the club.

The German winger, Sane, has been linked with Bayern Munich but his current club's manager is hoping for his stay.

"We want him to stay. Hopefully he can stay this season and another one and another one, that's why we offered him a new contract," Goal.com quoted Sane as saying.

However, Guardiola further added that the final call will be made by the 23-year-old only regarding his future.

"I want him. He has special qualities, we play wingers and we need specific wingers. But it is his decision, it's the same as what happened with [Jadon] Sancho. We want him, we are giving everything, but in the end, if he doesn't want, what can you do? Nothing," he said.

Vincent Kompany has already left the club to join Anderlecht.

When asked if the club needs Kompany's replacement, Guardiola said: "We will see. But yeah, we are looking for some names. At the same time, we have three centre-backs who can play there and we have two young players in the second team who can help us." (ANI)

