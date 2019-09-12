Per Mertesacker hails 'genius' Mesut Ozil

Leeds [UK], Sept 12 (ANI): Former Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker praised Mesut Ozil as a genius, adding that it is up to the 30-year-old how to take his game to the next level.

"Yeah [I understand Arsenal fans' frustrations with Ozil] because probably they don't understand him. I know how to take him and how to try to pinch him when needed. But ultimately it has to come from him if he wants to go to the next level. But he can deliver," Goal.com quoted Mertesacker as saying.

"He loves playing football, it doesn't come across so often. He is a genius in terms of what he can produce with the ball and you can see that in every training session," he added.

Both Mertesacker and Ozil won the World Cup 2014 together with Germany in 2014.

Mertesacker further stated that Ozil got that a magical sense.

"Once he gets the ball, he's rested. He thinks he plays in the park. He can deliver that ball that no one else can deliver. He has got that magical sense," Mertesacker said. (ANI)

