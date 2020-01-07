Performance is most important aspect: Ronaldo after scoring hat-trick

Turin [Italy], Jan 7 (ANI): After scoring a hat-trick against Cagliari, Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo said performance is the most important aspect.

"The most important aspect is performance and the team played very well. Certainly it's nice to score, but beyond my goals today we had to win and put pressure on Inter," the club's official website quoted Ronaldo as saying.

With the help of Ronaldo's brilliant hat-trick, Juventus managed to thrash Cagliari by 4-0 on Monday in Serie A.

Juventus sit on the second spot on the Serie A table with 45 points. The table-toppers Inter Milan have the same points but are placed above Juventus because of higher goal difference.

Ronaldo said his club is improving game after game and wants Juventus to grow in all aspects.

"I don't know if I will see the game against Napoli, we must be calm and think about doing our best. We are doing it: we are improving game after game, in defence, in midfield and upfront. We must grow in all aspects," he said. (ANI)

