Pernambucano wants Nabil Fekir to stay at Lyon

Leeds [UK], July 12 (ANI): Lyon's director of football Juninho Pernambucano expressed his desire of keeping Nabil Fekir but stated that it will be hard to convince the 'world champion'.

"For now, the only possible departure is Fekir. I have spoken with him. It was about personal things, to know his life. I translated for the coach. [Sylvinho] likes him personally. It's hard to convince him to continue - he's a world champion and his generation has left. It's not a closed matter, but I'm telling you the truth. We would like to keep him," Goal.com quoted Pernambucano as saying.

Ferland Mendy and Tanguy Ndombele have already departed from the club as they made a move to Real Madrid and Tottenham, respectively. Moreover, the club's upcoming season will be under the guidance of newly-appointed coach Sylvinho.

Pernambucano also said that they will be far ahead in the transfer market if they sign Sampdoria's centre-back Joachim Andersen.

"We will be far ahead in the transfer market if we sign Andersen. I'm quite satisfied" he added. (ANI)

