Peru's Edison Flores celebrates scoring their first goal against Chile
Peru's Edison Flores celebrates scoring their first goal against Chile

Peru stun Chile in Copa America semis

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 09:05 IST

Porto Alegre [Brazil], July 4 (ANI): Peru defeated Chile 3-0 in the semi-finals of the ongoing Copa America on Wednesday (local time) and now they will face hosts Brazil in the finals.
The match was played at the Arena do Gremio stadium in Porto Alegre.
The game started at a quick pace as both teams looked to play with an aggressive mindset. Peru's Christian Cueva created a chance in the 3rd minute, but he was denied by the goalpost.
Chile also kept on making movies in Peru's half but they were denied by Peru's defenders and in one instance goalpost came to the resistance of Peru.
Finally, Peru broke the deadlock in the 21st minute of the match as Edison Flores scored for the team.
Peru did not sit silently even after registering the goal first and they kept on manoeuvring the ball inside Chile's half.
In the 38th minute of the match, Peru were able to extend their lead as Yoshimar Yotun registered the second goal for the team. Chile visibly looked deflated after going 0-2 down before the half-time mark.
No other goals were scored in the first half, and Peru lead Chile 2-0 at half-time.
As soon as the second half started, Chile made their first substitution as Angelo Sagal replaced Jose Pedro Fuenzalida.
Chile came out all guns blazing in the second half and they created a chance in the 51st minute as Eduardo Vargas made a stunning move but he was denied by the crossbar.
In the 68th minute, Chile's Arturo Vidal also had a chance to register a goal, but in the end, his shot was way off target.
However, Peru were able to hold off Chile's attempts and in the dying moments of the match, Peru's Paolo Guerrero registered the third goal for the team sealing the win for the side.
Peru will now take on Brazil in the finals of the Copa America on Sunday, July 7.
Chile will face Argentina in the 3rd/4th place playoff match on July 6. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 04:16 IST

Australia's Shaun Marsh ruled out of World Cup, Peter Handscomb...

London [UK], July 5 : Australian batsman Shaun Marsh has been ruled out of the ongoing 2019 Cricket World Cup after suffering a fracture to his forearm during the net session on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 23:42 IST

Dhoni should play for another one or two years: Malinga

Leeds [UK], July 4 (ANI): Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga on Thursday said India wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni should play for another one or two years to enable him to pass on his experience to young players.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 23:11 IST

CWC'19: Hope, Brathwaite shine as Windies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs

Leeds [UK], July 4 (ANI): Shai Hope's 77 runs before a four-wicket haul by Carlos Brathwaite helped West Indies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Headingley on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 21:58 IST

Federer rolls into third round at Wimbledon

London [UK], July 4 (ANI): World number three and Swiss player Roger Federer on Thursday defeated British player Jay Clarke to advance into the third round at Wimbledon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 21:07 IST

Wimbledon: Ashleigh Barty cruises into third round

London [UK], July 4 (ANI): World number one Ashleigh Barty on Thursday extended her match-winning run to 14 as she defeated Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium to enter the third round of the Wimbledon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 20:17 IST

Katherine Brunt plays her 200th ODI match for England

Leicester [UK], July 4 (ANI): All-rounder Katherine Brunt completed her 200 One-Day International (ODI) matches for England as she featured in the second game of the Women's Ashes at Grace Road on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 19:33 IST

Runs are not far away, says Glenn Maxwell

Dubai [UAE], July 4 (ANI): Australia's aggressive batsman Glen Maxwell said that runs did not come as he liked but they are not far away from him.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 18:58 IST

Gayle misses out on becoming Windies highest ODI run-scorer

Leeds [UK], July 4 (ANI): Swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle missed out on breaking former cricketer and compatriot Brian Lara's record of highest run-scorer in West Indies' final match at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 at Headingley on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 18:52 IST

Argentina was a complicated rival, says Brazilian skipper Alves

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 4 (ANI): Brazilian skipper Dani Alves has admitted that his team made a huge effort to beat Argentina 2-0 and advance to the 2019 Copa America final as they were a very complicated rival.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 18:07 IST

Manchester City signs Rodri for 79 million euros

Manchester [UK], July 4 (ANI): English club Manchester City signed Spanish midfielder Rodri from Atletico Madrid for a club-record transfer fee of 79 million dollars on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 17:43 IST

Sachin Tendulkar thanks Rayudu for his contribution to cricket

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): After Ambati Rayudu's retirement on Wednesday, former Indian legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar thanked Rayudu for his contribution to the cricket.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 17:24 IST

Parthiv Patel recalls Master Blaster's golden lessons

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): In a reality show attended by the Indian Cricket team players Deepak Chahar, Surya Kumar Yadav and Parthiv Patel, Parthiv stated that Sachin Tendulkar gave him the diet advice that suppresses hunger for the success of your country.

Read More
iocl