Peter Whittingham dies at 35

Cardiff [UK], Mar 19 (ANI): Cardiff City FC's midfielder Peter Whittingham died at the age of 35, the club confirmed on Thursday.

"It is with an immeasurable amount of sorrow that we must inform supporters that Peter Whittingham has passed away at the age of 35. We are heartbroken," the club said in a statement.

Whittingham, on March 7, suffered head injuries at a pub in Barry from what South Wales Police described as an "accidental fall".

"The news of Peter's sudden and untimely passing has shaken us to our very foundation. Our love goes out to his wife Amanda, their young son and family. They are at the forefront of our thoughts and, on their behalf, we ask for their privacy to be respected at this unfathomably cruel and difficult time," the statement added.

Premier League club Everton also expressed condolence over the death of former Aston Villa footballer.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of former Premier League footballer Peter Whittingham following the sad news of his passing aged just 35. RIP Peter," Everton tweeted. (ANI)

